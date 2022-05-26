Emergency crews were called to Thorne Road near to Town Fields shortly after 9am.

The air ambulance was filmed at the scene, but it is understood it was not needed.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call at 9:03am today for reports of a road traffic collision on Rectory Gardens in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The air ambulance landed on Town Fields.

"It is believed that a blue Volkswagen Touran collided with a red Honda motorcycle.

"The motorcycle had two riders; a man and a woman who suffered minor injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 253 of 26 May 2022."