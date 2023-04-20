Man and woman arrested for attempted murder after man stabbed in Doncaster
A man and woman have been arrested on attempted murder charges after a man was stabbed in Doncaster.
The pair have been held on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing in Doncaster yesterday.
A statement released by officers said: “Police were called to Sussex Street, Balby, at around 6.17pm to reports a man had been stabbed.
“On arrival, officers discovered a man in his 40s with a stab wound to the chest.
“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening at this time,” a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
A 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested at the scene of suspicion of attempted murder.
They remain in police custody.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101. Alternatively, you can pass information on in confidence to independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.