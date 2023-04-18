Reports of "fatal" stabbing in Doncaster village, according to eye witnesses
We are receiving reports of a stabbing in a Doncaster village this evening.
Taking to social media people have been asking what has been happening on the field on Sandford Road.
One eye witness said: “Over an hour ago loads of blue lights arrived. Cops and ambulances. Looked serious.”
Another said: “Been a stabbing police all over sussex st.”
And then another: “Seen a man with a green top on in cuffs getting taken off field about 6.30.”
We have asked police for more information.