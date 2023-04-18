Reports of "fatal" stabbing in Doncaster village, according to eye witnesses

Taking to social media people have been asking what has been happening on the field on Sandford Road.

One eye witness said: “Over an hour ago loads of blue lights arrived. Cops and ambulances. Looked serious.”

Another said: “Been a stabbing police all over sussex st.”

We have approached police for more information

And then another: “Seen a man with a green top on in cuffs getting taken off field about 6.30.”