Reports of "fatal" stabbing in Doncaster village, according to eye witnesses

We are receiving reports of a stabbing in a Doncaster village this evening.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Apr 2023, 20:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 21:17 BST

Taking to social media people have been asking what has been happening on the field on Sandford Road.

One eye witness said: “Over an hour ago loads of blue lights arrived. Cops and ambulances. Looked serious.”

Another said: “Been a stabbing police all over sussex st.”

We have approached police for more information
And then another: “Seen a man with a green top on in cuffs getting taken off field about 6.30.”

We have asked police for more information.