Man, 25, arrested after cyclist suffers life-changing injuries in Doncaster hit and run

The 56-year-old suffered serious leg injuries after he was in collision with a BMW on Thorne Road in Wheatley Hills in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The driver fled following the crash but police have now revealed that a man has been held.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 25-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through driving without due care and attention, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Police were called to Thorne Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

"He has been released under investigation.”

Police are now appealing for dash-cam footage, CCTV and information after the cyclist suffered broken legs in the hit and run.

Shortly before 5.30am, officers received reports of a collision between the blue BMW and a cyclist on Thorne Road, at the junction with Chestnut Avenue.

The driver of the BMW did not stay at the scene and the vehicle was located a short time later. The cyclist, a 56-year-old man, remains in hospital where his injuries are described as life-changing.

The spokesman added: “If you were travelling in the area yesterday morning and believe you witnessed either party prior to the collision of if you have dash cam or CCTV footage which could help enquiries, please contact us. All information can be reported through our online portal, by live chat, or by calling 101.”