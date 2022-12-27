News you can trust since 1925
Cyclist seriously injured after BMW driver flees early morning Doncaster hit and run

A cyclist is in hopsital with serious injuries after a hit and run smash in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning.

By Darren Burke
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 11:25am

Police have cordoned off part of Thorne Road near the Wheatley Hotel and are still on the scene following the road traffic collision earlier this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 5.30am to reports of a collision between a cyclist and a blue BMW at the junction with Chestnut Avenue.

"The vehicle has since been recovered and enquiries are underway to locate the driver.

Police have been at the scene on Thorne Road.
“The cyclist is in hospital being treated for serious leg injuries.”

Nearby residents have reported heavy police activity at the scene throughout the morning and motorists are being advised to stay away from the area.

If you witnessed anything or have CCTV which could assist enquires, please call 101 and quote incident number 195 of 27 December.