Major improvements ordered as Doncaster food store given one star hygiene rating

The Spar store in Ellers Lane, Auckley was visited by inspectors earlier this year and was ordered to clean up its act.

The report, prepared by the Food Standards Agency, said that improvement was necessary in food handling and storage and that management of food safety also needed to be improved.

Major improvement has been ordered at the store.

The full findings were:

Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage – improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene – generally satisfactory

Management of food safety