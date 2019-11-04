Major improvements ordered as Doncaster food store given one star hygiene rating
A Doncaster mini-market has been ordered to make major improvements after being given a one star food hygiene rating.
The Spar store in Ellers Lane, Auckley was visited by inspectors earlier this year and was ordered to clean up its act.
The report, prepared by the Food Standards Agency, said that improvement was necessary in food handling and storage and that management of food safety also needed to be improved.
The full findings were:
Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage – improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene – generally satisfactory
Management of food safety
System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future – major improvement necessary