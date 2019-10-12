Popular Doncaster restaurant given zero star food hygiene rating
A popular Doncaster restaurant has been given a zero star rating for food hygiene.
Bosses at the Elachi Indian restaurant have been told major improvements are required after a recent inspection.
The report said that improvements were needed in areas such as hygiene, cleanliness and food preparation.
The inspection, carried out on September 5, said the restaurant in Mill Street, Armthorpe said that major improvement was needed in the following areas:
Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene
System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
The report said that major improvement was required across all areas of the restaurant.
At its previous inspection, Elachi had been given a five star rating.