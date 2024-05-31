Major Doncaster area road to be shut for four months for repairs after car blaze
The A635 Dearne Valley Bypass will be closed from June 3 for critical repairs which are expected to be completed by September.
The repairs have been ongoing for more than a year after a car was deliberately driven into an underpass beneath the carriageway and set on fire, causing serious structural damage.
A Barnsley Council spokesperson said: “On Monday 3 June, the A635 Dearne Valley Bypass in Goldthorpe will be closed for critical repairs to the damaged subway at Lockwood Road.
“We anticipate that this closure will last for approximately four months, but this time is dependent on the extent of the damage caused to the structure.
“During this time, road diversions will be in place.
"You can find out more on our website at barnsley.gov.uk/dearnevalleybypass for diversion routes.
“We’d like to thank residents and businesses for their cooperation and understanding.”
The subway was closed last summer after the fire which resulted in significant structural damage to the subway roof.
The spokesperson added: “There was a significant risk that the subway could collapse with the loading of the traffic on the A635 Dearne Valley Parkway. This meant that extensive structural assessments needed to be carried out to the subway.
“We'll now be working with a contractor to undertake repairs to the damaged roof of the subway. This will mean a temporary closure in order for us to complete these works.”
Traffic heading towards Doncaster will be diverted onto Barrowfield Road and Lidget Lane and will rejoin the A635 at Hickleton.
The traffic heading towards Barnsley will be diverted onto Doncaster Road and Barnsley Road through Goldthorpe town centre.
The ongoing closure struck a nerve with some upset residents of nearby Goldthorpe which has seen traffic diverted through the village 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the bypass was shut.
The huge sign, written in black lettering on a large sheet of wood simply reads: “Bypass closed due to Barnsley Council. W*nkers.”
