Major Doncaster area road to be shut for four months for repairs after car blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major Doncaster area road is to be closed again for four months for ongoing repair works following a serious car fire.

The A635 Dearne Valley Bypass will be closed from June 3 for critical repairs which are expected to be completed by September.

The repairs have been ongoing for more than a year after a car was deliberately driven into an underpass beneath the carriageway and set on fire, causing serious structural damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Barnsley Council spokesperson said: “On Monday 3 June, the A635 Dearne Valley Bypass in Goldthorpe will be closed for critical repairs to the damaged subway at Lockwood Road.

The road closure is because of damage to a subway beneath the carriageway after a car was set on fire.

“We anticipate that this closure will last for approximately four months, but this time is dependent on the extent of the damage caused to the structure.

“During this time, road diversions will be in place.

"You can find out more on our website at barnsley.gov.uk/dearnevalleybypass for diversion routes.

“We’d like to thank residents and businesses for their cooperation and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The subway was closed last summer after the fire which resulted in significant structural damage to the subway roof.

The spokesperson added: “There was a significant risk that the subway could collapse with the loading of the traffic on the A635 Dearne Valley Parkway. This meant that extensive structural assessments needed to be carried out to the subway.

“We'll now be working with a contractor to undertake repairs to the damaged roof of the subway. This will mean a temporary closure in order for us to complete these works.”

Traffic heading towards Doncaster will be diverted onto Barrowfield Road and Lidget Lane and will rejoin the A635 at Hickleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traffic heading towards Barnsley will be diverted onto Doncaster Road and Barnsley Road through Goldthorpe town centre.

The ongoing closure struck a nerve with some upset residents of nearby Goldthorpe which has seen traffic diverted through the village 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the bypass was shut.