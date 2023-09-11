News you can trust since 1925
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Sweary sign attacks council over long-running Doncaster area road closure

An X-rated hand-made sign has attacked a South Yorkshire council over a long-running Doncaster area road closure.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:12 BST
The A635 Barnsley Road – the main connecting route between Doncaster and Barnsley – has been closed for several months while urgent safety repair works are carried out.

But the ongoing closure has obviously struck a nerve with some upset residents of nearby Goldthorpe which has seen traffic diverted through the village 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the bypass was shut.

And an angry sign has gone up in the village’s main shopping precinct attacking Barnsley Council over the shutdown.

The angry sign has been placed in the middle of Goldthorpe.The angry sign has been placed in the middle of Goldthorpe.
The angry sign has been placed in the middle of Goldthorpe.
The huge sign, written in black lettering on a large sheet of wood simply reads: “Bypass closed due to Barnsley Council. W*nkers.”

It is not known how long the sign, which is situated outside a local barber shop, has been in place.

The bypass has been closed since July 1 after a car was deliberately driven into Lockwood Lane underpass beneath the carriageway and set on fire.

The incident resulted in significant structural damage to the underpass roof and Barnsley Council said the closure was implemented to ensure public safety while the damage is assessed and repairs carried out.

A spokesman for Barnsley Council said: “We’re working to get the Dearne Valley Bypass open as quickly as possible and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding so far.

“We know the closure is frustrating for everyone. We urge everyone to stay away from the underpass for their own safety and to help us repair the road as quickly as possible.”

