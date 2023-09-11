Sweary sign attacks council over long-running Doncaster area road closure

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A635 Barnsley Road – the main connecting route between Doncaster and Barnsley – has been closed for several months while urgent safety repair works are carried out.

But the ongoing closure has obviously struck a nerve with some upset residents of nearby Goldthorpe which has seen traffic diverted through the village 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the bypass was shut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And an angry sign has gone up in the village’s main shopping precinct attacking Barnsley Council over the shutdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The angry sign has been placed in the middle of Goldthorpe.

The huge sign, written in black lettering on a large sheet of wood simply reads: “Bypass closed due to Barnsley Council. W*nkers.”

It is not known how long the sign, which is situated outside a local barber shop, has been in place.

The bypass has been closed since July 1 after a car was deliberately driven into Lockwood Lane underpass beneath the carriageway and set on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident resulted in significant structural damage to the underpass roof and Barnsley Council said the closure was implemented to ensure public safety while the damage is assessed and repairs carried out.

A spokesman for Barnsley Council said: “We’re working to get the Dearne Valley Bypass open as quickly as possible and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding so far.