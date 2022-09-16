M18 near Doncaster closed after serious smash involving two lorries
A serious collision involving two lorries has closed the M18 motorway near Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 16th September 2022, 2:27 pm
Updated
Friday, 16th September 2022, 2:28 pm
Emergency services are at the scene of the collision which has shut the northbound carriageway between junctions one and two.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports at around 12:30pm of a road traffic collision between two HGVs on the M18. Emergency services are at the scene."
Delays are expected and those travelling are advised to plan their route and avoid the area if possible.
