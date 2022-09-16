Emergency services are at the scene of the collision which has shut the northbound carriageway between junctions one and two.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports at around 12:30pm of a road traffic collision between two HGVs on the M18. Emergency services are at the scene."

Delays are expected and those travelling are advised to plan their route and avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services are at the scene on the M18 this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...