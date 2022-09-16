M18 closed between Doncaster and Sheffield following serious multi vehicle pile-up

The motorway is closed northbound between J1 and J2 due to the incident.

Emergency services are currently on scene.

National Highways has diversions in place.

The M18 is closed following a serious multi vehicle collision.

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

Driving North, exit the M18 at Junction 1 offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A631 and proceed along this road to the roundabout with the A6021.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A6021 and proceed along this road to the roundabout with the A6123.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A6123 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A630.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A630 and proceed along this road to the junction with the A1(M) (Junction 36).

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A1(M) Southbound and proceed along this road to the junction with the M18 (A1(M) J35/M18 J2 Interchange).

Exit A1(M) Southbound using junction (A1(M) J35/M18 J2 Interchange) offslip and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to rejoin M18 North.

A spokesman said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”