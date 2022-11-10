King Charles in Doncaster: Emotional moment monarch posed beneath portrait of late mother

The King and Queen Consort took a few moments to admire and then stand beneath the painting inside the Mansion House to pose for photographs for the media.

The Royal couple were in Doncaster to bestow city status and the King used his speech to pay tribute to his late mother.

He said: “It is entirely fitting that Doncaster should be chosen as one of the new cities picked to celebrate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla beneath a painting of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Doncaster's Mansion House. (Photo: Doncaster Council).

"We mark that occasion now in memory of my beloved mother’s lifelong dedication to all that is best about our country.

"She would, I know, have been immensely glad that this honour should be conferred on a place where it is richly deserved.”