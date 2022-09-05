Jobs: Search for new firefighters in Doncaster
South Yorkshire Fireand Rescue service is now recruiting for on-call firefighters.
There are positions across the whole of South Yorkshire but most specfically at the following stations: Dearne, Askern, Rossington, Penistone, and Stocksbridge and yo must live within five minutes of one of them.
A spokesman said: “Think you’re up for the challenge? Register your interest today – we’ll be in touch.”
An on-call firefighter is someone employed by a fire and rescue service who is ‘on-call’ to respond to a range of emergencies and to engage with their community.
They respond from home, or another place of work, where they have everyday lives and jobs – until their pager sounds and they become professional firefighters.
Put into more general terms, an on-call firefighter could be classed as a part-time firefighter.
Part-time or not, though, they are fully trained and experienced people on the front line, saving lives and protecting people. Visit http://www.syfire.gov.uk/find-a-job/register-your-interest/ and fill in your details.