News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Jobs: Search for new firefighters in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Fireand Rescue service is now recruiting for on-call firefighters.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:55 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:55 pm

There are positions across the whole of South Yorkshire but most specfically at the following stations: Dearne, Askern, Rossington, Penistone, and Stocksbridge and yo must live within five minutes of one of them.

A spokesman said: “Think you’re up for the challenge? Register your interest today – we’ll be in touch.”

Read More

Read More
Watch video: Motorists shocked by huge BMW engine blaze on the M18 at Doncaster
An on-call firefighter is someone employed by a fire and rescue service who is ‘on-call’ to respond to a range of emergencies and to engage with their community

Most Popular

An on-call firefighter is someone employed by a fire and rescue service who is ‘on-call’ to respond to a range of emergencies and to engage with their community.

They respond from home, or another place of work, where they have everyday lives and jobs – until their pager sounds and they become professional firefighters.

Put into more general terms, an on-call firefighter could be classed as a part-time firefighter.

Part-time or not, though, they are fully trained and experienced people on the front line, saving lives and protecting people. Visit http://www.syfire.gov.uk/find-a-job/register-your-interest/ and fill in your details.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

JobsSouth YorkshireDoncasterStocksbridgeRossington