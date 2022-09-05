Jobs: Search for new firefighters in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are positions across the whole of South Yorkshire but most specfically at the following stations: Dearne, Askern, Rossington, Penistone, and Stocksbridge and yo must live within five minutes of one of them.

A spokesman said: “Think you’re up for the challenge? Register your interest today – we’ll be in touch.”

An on-call firefighter is someone employed by a fire and rescue service who is ‘on-call’ to respond to a range of emergencies and to engage with their community

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An on-call firefighter is someone employed by a fire and rescue service who is ‘on-call’ to respond to a range of emergencies and to engage with their community.

They respond from home, or another place of work, where they have everyday lives and jobs – until their pager sounds and they become professional firefighters.

Put into more general terms, an on-call firefighter could be classed as a part-time firefighter.

Part-time or not, though, they are fully trained and experienced people on the front line, saving lives and protecting people. Visit http://www.syfire.gov.uk/find-a-job/register-your-interest/ and fill in your details.