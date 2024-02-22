Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yesterday, Yorkshire based family-owned business JCT600 confirmed that its JLR businesses in Wheatley Hall Road will close at the end of March with bosses saying they were “extremely disappointed” at the decision which came after the car brand carried out a review of its operations.

Now JLR has revealed that the brand has chosen not to renew its contract with JLR and the closure announcement comes after JCT600 asked to leave the marque ahead of schedule.

Patrick McGillycuddy, Managing Director of JLR (UK) said: “We are in the process of refining our UK retail operations as part of our Reimagine strategy.

The JCT600 Jaguar Land Rover dealership will close next month.

"Under Reimagine, JLR will transition to a sustainable, modern luxury business for the most discerning clients.

"As such, our UK retail network will be rationalised to ensure we have the right partners in the right locations and in the case of JCT600, we have elected not to renew our contract beyond November 2024.

“JCT600 has requested to leave the brand ahead of its contracted term and JLR has agreed to support this request.

"We are committed to supporting our clients in Doncaster with alternative local services to ensure their service and maintenance needs are met without disruption.”

Having represented the brand in the city since 2018, the management of JCT600 expressed profound disappointment in the marque's decision to close the Land Rover Doncaster and Jaguar Service Doncaster businesses.

The business currently employs about 40 people and JCT600 says it is working hard to find alternative employment for as many of the team as possible within the group's 50-plus dealerships throughout Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and the North East.

Executive chairman John Tordoff said: "Naturally, we are extremely disappointed with JLR’s decision to close our business in Doncaster which, following our purchase in 2018, we have worked hard to turn into a successful operation.

"Doncaster is a thriving city and our other businesses in the area, Audi Doncaster, Mercedes-Benz of Doncaster and JCT600 Approved Used, all perform exceptionally well.

"Unfortunately, the situation is totally out of our control and so our focus now is to look after all customers and colleagues who are affected.”

JCT600 will relocate its Audi Doncaster business to the site in 2025 and also has plans to redevelop its Mercedes-Benz Doncaster and JCT600 Approved Used Centre on the same road.

Mr Tordoff continued: "We are fully committed to the city of Doncaster and are excited with our ongoing investment plans which will all come together in the next two years.

“Our total investment in these projects will be in excess of £15m and we are confident it will be money well spent. The city of Doncaster has been very kind to JCT600 since we opened our first business there over 20 years ago.”

JLR has made provision for sales, service and maintenance support for its clients at nearby sites (listed below).

Alternatively, clients can speak to a member of JLR’s Client Experience team on 0370 5000500

Hatfields Land Rover Hull

Sytner Land Rover Sheffield

Sytner Land Rover Wakefield

Duckworth Land Rover Market Rasen

Sytner Land Rover Huddersfield

Vertu Land Rover Leeds