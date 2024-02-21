40 jobs at risk as Doncaster Jaguar Land Rover dealership announces closure
Following a review of its UK network by car maker Jaguar Land Rover, Yorkshire based family-owned business JCT600 has confirmed its JLR businesses in Doncaster will close at the end of March.
Having represented the brand in the city since 2018, the management of JCT600 have expressed profound disappointment in the marque's decision to close the Land Rover Doncaster and Jaguar Service Doncaster businesses, situated in Wheatley Hall Road.
The business currently employs about 40 people and JCT600 says it is working hard to find alternative employment for as many of the team as possible within the group's 50-plus dealerships throughout Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and the North East.
Executive chairman John Tordoff said: "Naturally, we are extremely disappointed with JLR’s decision to close our business in Doncaster which, following our purchase in 2018, we have worked hard to turn into a successful operation.
"Doncaster is a thriving city and our other businesses in the area, Audi Doncaster, Mercedes-Benz of Doncaster and JCT600 Approved Used, all perform exceptionally well.
"Unfortunately, the situation is totally out of our control and so our focus now is to look after all customers and colleagues who are affected.”
In late 2023, JCT600 acquired a seven-acre site on Wheatley Hall Road and will relocate its Audi Doncaster business to the site in 2025. It has also recently approved plans to redevelop its Mercedes-Benz Doncaster and JCT600 Approved Used Centre on the same road.
Mr Tordoff continued: "We are fully committed to the city of Doncaster and are excited with our ongoing investment plans which will all come together in the next two years.
"Our Mercedes-Benz business will temporarily move into the current JLR premises once they are empty which will enable us to redevelop the Mercedes-Benz premises quickly and with little or no inconvenience for customers or colleagues.
"By the time that project is finished, we should be in a position to start work on our new Audi Doncaster dealership.
“Our total investment in these projects will be in excess of £15m and we are confident it will be money well spent. The city of Doncaster has been very kind to JCT600 since we opened our first business there over 20 years ago.”