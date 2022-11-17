"It doesn't seem real:" Heartbroken mum of Doncaster murder victim speaks out

The pair were both killed by 19-year-old Amrit Jhagra who was jailed in October for a minimum of 24 years for the killings.

Now, Ryan’s devastated mum Lisa has blasted those who use knives and revealed that her 12-year-old daughter Jasmine is her sole carer following her brother’s death.

The heartbroken mum of Doncaster murder victim Ryan Theobald has spoken out after her son's death.

In an interview with ITV Calendar Lisa said: “I just feel like I’m living one more day to get closer to Ryan.

"It just doesn’t seem real most of the time.”

Before his death, Ryan would help his mother with everything from housework to getting her in and out of her hoist.

She has limited mobility because of nerve damage affecting her back and leg and relies on a wheelchair most of the time and uses a mobility scooter when she goes out.

She added: "Ryan did more or less everything in the house and now it’s all been left to Jasmine. She’s just turned 12. It’s a lot for her to be dealing with."

She added: "I don't know how we've done it to be honest. I've got Jasmine to keep me going. I sit in the kitchen staring at a brick wall for hours on end.

"I thought it would get better in time but for me it's just starting."

Ryan was with friends on Silver Street when a fight broke out with another group in the early hours of 29 January. He suffered a single stab wound and died at the scene. His friend Janis was also fatally injured.

Lisa found out the following morning when police knocked at her door.

"[Jasmie and I] just screamed, both of us," she said.

"I can't even think back to those first few weeks. I've been in shock for months. I've been getting heart palpitations, my chest hurts. There is such a thing as a broken heart and that's what I've got."

Lisa said: "People think that because there were five or six of them it was gang-related, but it wasn't - it was just friends from school who had met up as they do any other night and decided to go out."

She also revealed details of the last call she had with Ryan.

She said: “He said ‘mum, I’m just going to the shisha bar, I won't be late home, I know I’ve got work.

"So I shouted ‘love you’ like we always do and he shouted ‘love you’ back.

"Then at half nine the next morning police knocked on my door.”

Asked if she had a message for those involved in knife crime, she said: “Just don’t do it. You don’t need a knife.