The collision took place on Iport Avenue in Loversall earlier today.
The road is currently closed in both directions from Railport Way to Ontario Way, and there is also queuing traffic as a result of the collision.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area if possible while emergency services work at the scene.”
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information on the collision.
Anyone with information on, or any witnesses to, the crash should contact the force on 101.