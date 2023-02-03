Investigation launched after blaze rips through Doncaster leisure centre amid £5m restoration

Fire crews spent much of last night battling the blaze at Thorne Leisure Centre and will be at the scene throughout the day probing the cause of the fire, which appears to have broken out in the roof late yesterday afternoon.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Centre, owners of the centre, said: “We can confirm that there has been a fire at Thorne Leisure Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The centre is currently undergoing refurbishment and closed to the general public.

Fire rips through Thorne Leisure Centre. (Photo: Susan Durant).

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance and we will work with all partners to investigate the cause in due course.

“Thankfully there are no reports of any injuries.”

Crews were at the scene throughout most of last night, eventually leaving the area at around 10.30pm, although crews have returned this morning to check for hot spots and to carry out the investigation.

Refurbishment of the centre began in October last year and will eventually lead to a new bowling alley, gym, soft play area and café.

The first phase of work has been focusing on the pool hall, with the removal of asbestos and replacement of plant and pipework before updating the pool itself.

The works are part of a £5 million revamp that was signed off by the council in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven fire engines were called to the blaze on Haynes Road and people were urged people to avoid the area at the height of the blaze.

On Facebook, one person commented that builders had been working on the roof yesterday, but Doncaster ward councillor Susan Durant urged people not to speculate over the cause over the fire, which caused a huge plume of thick, black smoke to spread across the market town yesterday evening.