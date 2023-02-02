Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of Thorne Leisure Centre on Haynes Road. A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said they were expected to be at the scene for several hours and urged people to avoid the area.

The site is currently closed for major works including new pool equipment, changing rooms and roofs. Scaffolding and ladders can be seen on the building. On Facebook, one person commented builders had been working on the roof today. Ward councillor Susan Durant posted photos of the incident but urged people not to speculate.

She wrote: ‘This is an incident and a full investigation will take place. As soon as we have further details we will let people know. Thankfully there was no one in the building. Our fire fighters doing a great job’.

Michele Martin responded: ‘Thanks for the information. It’s a sad day given all the work that gone into it and locals’ expectations especially for the kiddies to learn to swim in Thorne again. I’m pleased no one was hurt, we’ll have to wait for the results of the investigation and see where we go from there. Fingers’ crossed we can have it rebuilt’.

Rebecca Tuffrey added: ‘Devastating to see. Thank goodness that people are safe. Thanks to the fire service for keeping people safe and getting this fire out’.

Maggie Palmer wrote: ‘That's it now . Will we ever get the baths open again?’

Thick smoke could be seen drifting across the village.