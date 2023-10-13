News you can trust since 1925
Interchange bosses 'aware' of fall which put Doncaster man in coma as family's anger mounts

Bosses at Doncaster Interchange say they are 'aware’ of a horrific fall which has left a Doncaster man in a coma –as his family’s frustration grows over who is accountable for the incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST
52-year-old Neil Anderson is still critically ill in hospital and has been in a coma since Saturday after plunging headfirst down an escalator between the Frenchgate shopping centre and Doncaster Interchange as he went for a bus.

It is understood that the escalator was not operating at the time of the incident, but with the machine remaining open as a set of non-moving stairs.

His family are demanding answers and have set up a campaign to raise money for him, with hundreds of pounds rolling in from well-wishers.

Neil Anderson is still in a coma after plunging headfirst down an escalator at Doncaster interchange.
Neil Anderson is still in a coma after plunging headfirst down an escalator at Doncaster interchange.
Now South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, which runs the Interchange, has responded with a brief statement.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident at Doncaster Interchange and have assisted emergency services. We do not have personal details for the individual involved or information about their condition.”

It comes after a spokesman for Frenchgate said: “We are aware of an incident that took place within the transport interchange adjacent to the Centre over the weekend. As it didn’t occur within Frenchgate it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment.”

The family of Mr Anderson, who comes from Edlington, have blasted the response of security guards amid mounting frustration over who should be held accountable.

One family member said: “No one seems prepared to take responsibility. It’s really frustrating.”

Mr Anderson was left seriously injured and bleeding heavily after tumbling all the way down the escalator at around 8pm last Saturday.

Upset family member Sam Menzies said Mr Anderson was ‘declared dead’ at the scene – but was resuscitiated before being taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary where he is currently in the hospital’s critical care unit.

Nephew Grant Anderson said: “He suffered a cardiac arrest, bleeding from his eyes, nose and head and was choking.

"He ‘passed away’ without any assistance for ten minutes until paramedics got to him and brought him back.

"He’s currently on life support machine in a coma.”

“The security left him on the floor bleeding and dead – all they did was shout and scream at people attempting to help him. They could have acted quicker.”

A fundraising campaign has been set up for Mr Anderson, with the aim of raising £5,000. You can donate HERE

Added Grant: “Neil is not one for hand outs, but now he has a long road to recovery, I am setting this up to help him while he’s out of work.

"He has been suffering with depression for a while and was absent from work but it’s ended.

"Now rent and everything else will take more stewing on him - he’s not out of danger yet so any donations to help Neil will be massively appreciated.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “This was a medical episode which we attended alongside BTP and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. We don't provide any further information on medical episodes.”

