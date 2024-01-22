Injured lorry driver rescued after truck overturns on Doncaster roundabout

An injured lorry driver has been rescued by fire crews after his truck overturned on a Doncaster roundabout.

The roads are likely to remain closed for some time while the vehicle is removed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.36am this morning (Monday 22 January) to reports that a lorry had overturned at the roundabout at the junction of Goodison Boulevard and Cantley Lane in Doncaster.

The stricken lorry toppled over at the junction of Goodison Boulevard and Cantley Lane in Doncaster. (Photo: Lance Wright).

“One man, the driver of the lorry, received minor injuries during the collision.

"It is likely the roundabout will remain closed for several hours while the vehicle is cleared.

"The public are asked to plan their routes around the area accordingly.”

Footage from the scene showed the lorry on its side surrounded by numerous police, paramedics and fire crews.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called out at 9:42am this morning to Cantley Lane, Cantley.

"Firefighters from Doncaster, Adwick and Edlington stations attended the incident.

"A HGV was on its side and there was one casualty trapped. Firefighters extricated the casualty and they were left in the care of the ambulance.

“Crews left the scene at 10:54am.”

