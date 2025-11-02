Watch armed police respond to multiple stabbing incident on Doncaster to London King's Cross service
Footage shows the moment emergency services including armed officers responded to a multiple stabbing incident on board a Doncaster to London King's Cross train on the evening of Saturday November 1.
10 people were initially taken to hospital, with another person presenting themselves at hospital later in the evening. Of the nine people believed to have life-threatening injuries, four have since been discharged. Two people remain in a life-threatening condition.
The train made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, where armed officers and emergency services rushed to the platform.
Two people have been arrested in connection to the incident, which is believed to have taken place shortly after the train left Peterborough, and have been taken to police custody. Police say they are a 32-year-old black British male and a 35-year-old male British national of Caribbean descent.
Supt John Loveless from the British Transport Police said: "At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident.”
Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25.