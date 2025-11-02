Defer travel, says LNER after Doncaster-London train stabbing rampage

Rail firm LNER has told passengers to defer travel and has warned of widespread disruption throughout today following last night’s stabbing attack on a Doncaster to London King’s Cross train.

Ten people are in hospital – nine of them with life-threatening injuries – following the stabbing spree, with the investigation being supported by counter-terrorism officers.

Two people have been arrested after the rampage on the 6.25pm service which was travelling along the East Coast Main Line.

A huge emergency operation was launched at 7.42pm with emergency responders racing to Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire, where the train made an unscheduled stop.

LNER has urged passengers to defer rail travel, and says disruption is expected until the end of the day on Sunday.

In a statement published early on Sunday morning, LNER Managing Director David Horne wrote that he was "deeply shocked and saddened by this serious incident" and thanked emergency services for their "quick and professional" response.

"We will continue to do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this difficult time," he said, reiterating that the wellbeing of everyone affected would remain his top priority.

Police have since confirmed that there were no fatalities, but nine people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries. A tenth person is being treated in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Victims of the attack have not been identified and the identities of the two people who were arrested in connection with the attack have also not been released, with people urged not to speculate.