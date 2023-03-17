Hundreds expected at funeral of Doncaster road crash victim Tom O'Neil, 22, today
Hundreds of people are expected to pay their tributes to a young Doncaster road crash victim today as his funeral takes place.
Tom O’Neil, 22, died when the Mercedes he was in crashed into a barrier near the M181 in Scunthorpe on February 24, leaving another occupant of the vehicle with life changing injuries.
In the wake of the tragedy, friends and family have raised thousands of pounds in his memory and a fundraising charity football match and balloon release were held in Wheatley, where he lived.
Grieving pals came together with scores of blue balloons to pay tribute to Tom and bucket collections were also held in a number of pubs to raise funds in his memory.
The service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium from 10am, with hundreds expected to attend to pay their respects.
Police are still calling for witnesses to the incident to come forward with details and dashcam footage of the crash.
Officers were called at around 9.45pm on February 24 after a dark-coloured Mercedes C350 Sport was in collision with a barrier on the northbound A1077(M) just past the roundabout with the M181 near the Brumby Common Lane bridge, Scunthorpe.
A Humberside Police spokesman said: "Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident, to contact us on 101, quoting log 574 of 24 February.”
Friends rushed to pay tribute to Mr O’Neil following the tragedy.
One wrote: “So sad, absolutely heart broken Tom O’Neil. Rest in Peace. I’ll never forget you.”
Another wrote: “Hope you have the best bed in heaven Tom O’Neil, rest in paradise angel.”
Another friend posted: “Still can’t get my head around this, what a cruel world we live in. Rest easy Tom O’Neil my friend - you was the life of the party always had the biggest smile in the room – your gunna be dearly missed by many until we meet again bro don’t be keeping it to lit up there love ya bro.”