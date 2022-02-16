Have your say on the future of Doncaster's Grand Theatre

Theatresearch historic theatre consultants have been commissioned to carry out a feasibility study into potential future uses for the Grand Theatre in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:10 pm

The theatre was built in 1899 and operated as such until 1963, when it became a bingo hall operated by Mecca Bingo.

It eventually closed in 1995 and has been derelict ever since.

It occupies a prominent position opposite Doncaster Interchange, and has the potential to play an important role in the economic and cultural development of the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Have your say on the building's future

Read More

Read More
Green project aims to motivate Doncaster's unemployed

Consultants are inviting as many people and organisations as possible to give their views on a number of issues connected with how the theatre might be used.

For further information and in order to participate in our online survey, go to the website https://grandtheatreconsultation.com/

Please note that the closing date is Monday March 7.

If you require any further information, please contact [email protected] or telephone 07711 124 118.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

DoncasterMecca Bingo