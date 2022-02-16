Have your say on the future of Doncaster's Grand Theatre
Theatresearch historic theatre consultants have been commissioned to carry out a feasibility study into potential future uses for the Grand Theatre in Doncaster.
The theatre was built in 1899 and operated as such until 1963, when it became a bingo hall operated by Mecca Bingo.
It eventually closed in 1995 and has been derelict ever since.
It occupies a prominent position opposite Doncaster Interchange, and has the potential to play an important role in the economic and cultural development of the town centre.
Consultants are inviting as many people and organisations as possible to give their views on a number of issues connected with how the theatre might be used.
For further information and in order to participate in our online survey, go to the website https://grandtheatreconsultation.com/
Please note that the closing date is Monday March 7.
If you require any further information, please contact [email protected] or telephone 07711 124 118.