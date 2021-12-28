Green groups can apply for up to £3,000 in grant funding for Doncaster projects

The Renewi Corporate Social Responsibility Fund supports communities surrounding its award-winning household waste treatment facility at Manvers with cash and/or volunteer time.

Each year four projects receive assistance from the £6,000 Fund and applications for 2021/2022 are now invited.

Community, voluntary or environmental groups, charities, not-for-profit organisations and education groups can all apply for up to £3,000 of the cash if their scheme would benefit communities within a 3.5 km (as the crow flies) of the Manvers facility. If further away, but still within Barnsley, Doncaster or Rotherham council areas, they can apply for up to £1,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Connect service users enjoying their new garden pagoda (back, from left) Lydia Seekings, Reuben Taylor, (front) Rebecca Lilley and Jordan Bell

Projects can apply for 90 per cent funding, with groups providing ten per cent matched funds. In addition, groups can get up to 30 hours per year of volunteer time to help their

schemes, providing where possible they can match the volunteer hours.

This year £3,000 was awarded to Community Connect CIC in Wath to construct a wooden pagoda in their sensory garden which service users, many with learning disabilities, helped design.

Cutting the ribbon at the opening of the Social Supermarket are the Mayor of Rotherham (centre) Jenny Andrews, the Mayoress Jeanette Mallinder and the Bishop of Sheffield the Rt Rev Peter Wilcox

Manager Gary Burton said: “The gazebo has become a focal point of the garden. Everyone is so impressed with it and more service users have come to us as a result. Thank you so much for the funding, it has really transformed our project.”

Rotherham Timebuilders were awarded £1,000 help people experiencing financial hardship to access low cost food and support. They set up a Social Supermarket, which those in need can join by paying a £3 a week membership fee. This entitles them to do a weekly shop from goods donated from individuals and organisations such as supermarkets.

It differs from foodbanks because members can choose what items they need, giving them a sense of independence. At first it was housed in an alcove in Rotherham Minster but has grown so much it has relocated to a vacant shop nearby.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham and the Bishop of Sheffield, the Rt Rev Dr Peter Wilcox.

Other beneficiaries of the Renewi Fund included Team Green Moor in Barnsley, who used a £1,000 grant to build a wooden bird hide in local woodland, and King Edward Primary School in Thorne, Doncaster, who were awarded £1,000 to run grow, cook and eat sessions for young people to encourage healthy eating and reduce food waste.

Renewi Community Education Liaison Officer, Abi Cox, who is based at Manvers, said: “Our aim is to be a good neighbour and make a positive contribution to the local community. In addition to making more from waste, we want to help improve the communities we service more broadly by supporting local initiatives around us.

“We want to hear from projects which have an environmental theme and will make a real difference to people’s lives.”

More information and application forms are available on the BDR Waste Partnership website at www.bdronline.co.uk and the Waste Less South Yorkshire website at

www.wasteless-sy.co.uk Applications should be in by Monday January 31 2022.