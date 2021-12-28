UPDATE: Carnage as lorry ploughs off Doncaster road and smashes into 17 parked cars
Police have confirmed details of a major incident in Doncaster this morning.
Reports were received that a lorry had left the road at the McDonald’s roundabout at Lakeside smashing through a hedgerow before careering into 17 cars parked in the Beefeater car park.A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were called to reports just before 7am of a lorry leaving the road and colliding with stationary vehicles. The lorry drivery was taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be serious. No other reported injuries.