"Get well soon lads:" Two of teens knifed in Doncaster attempted murder probe named

Police say that four teenagers, aged between 15 and 18, suffered injuries when they were attacked by a gang who leapt from a car in the street in broad daylight yesterday.

Two men, aged 38 and 41, are being held by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two of the victims of yesterday's multiple stabbing in Askern have been named locally.

Well-wishers have been sending messages of support to two of the four injured online after naming them locally.

One posted: “Lewis Sheldon, Riley McGhee get well soon my boys - love yh lads.”

Another wrote: “Riley McGhee Lewis Sheldon get well soon loves.”

Emergency services were called to Askern yesterday afternoon after the group were attacked.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at about 4.30pm yesterday – Tuesday 11 April - to reports of an altercation taking place on Manor Road in Askern, Doncaster.

“A group of four men had arrived in a silver Volkswagen Golf and reportedly assaulted a group of teenagers, aged between 15 and 18 years-old, with weapons.

"After returning to the car, the group fled the scene in the direction of Victoria Road.

“Four victims were located nearby, with three being taken to hospital for treatment.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.