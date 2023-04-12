"Get well soon lads:" Two of teens knifed in Doncaster attempted murder probe named
Two teenagers injured when a four strong gang attacked a group of 15 to 18 year olds in Doncaster with knives have been named.
Lewis Sheldon and Riley McGhee were reportedly two of the four teens who suffered injuries in the incident in Manor Road, Askern yesterday.
Police say that four teenagers, aged between 15 and 18, suffered injuries when they were attacked by a gang who leapt from a car in the street in broad daylight yesterday.
Two men, aged 38 and 41, are being held by police on suspicion of attempted murder.
Well-wishers have been sending messages of support to two of the four injured online after naming them locally.
One posted: “Lewis Sheldon, Riley McGhee get well soon my boys - love yh lads.”
Another wrote: “Riley McGhee Lewis Sheldon get well soon loves.”
Emergency services were called to Askern yesterday afternoon after the group were attacked.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at about 4.30pm yesterday – Tuesday 11 April - to reports of an altercation taking place on Manor Road in Askern, Doncaster.
“A group of four men had arrived in a silver Volkswagen Golf and reportedly assaulted a group of teenagers, aged between 15 and 18 years-old, with weapons.
"After returning to the car, the group fled the scene in the direction of Victoria Road.
“Four victims were located nearby, with three being taken to hospital for treatment.
"Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.
“Soon after, officers arrested two Doncaster men, aged 38 and 41, on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody.”