‘Gas cylinders’ engulfed in flames at Doncaster inferno 

Cylinders, believed to contain gas, became engulfed in flames and had to be removed from the scene of a large fire in Doncaster.

Pictures and video footage emerged showing flames flailing 15 feet high at an allotment site off Leger Way, near to the junction with Cheltenham Road, at Intake.

The raging fire at the side of the road. Picture: Tony Critchley

READ MORE: Dramatic pictures show huge inferno raging at side of major Doncaster road

Fire crews from stations in Doncaster town centre, Adwick, Edlington and Rotherham were called to the scene yesterday at 4.40pm and spent about two hours tackling the blaze.

READ MORE: Video footage emerges showing inferno at side of busy Doncaster road

A brigade spokesperson said two cylinders were involved and to be cooled off with water and later removed from the scene.

The blaze. Picture: Tony Critchley

READ MORE: Large police presence in Doncaster street close to secondary school

They did not explode.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.