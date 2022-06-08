Fury as petrol in Doncaster tops £2 a litre as fuel prices reach record high

Prices at Doncaster North services have hit £2.02 for unleaded and £2.04 for diesel, with the price hikes being reported at the pumps at M-way service stations across the country.

Sharing his shock, motorist Alex B Cann posted a photo of the forecourt and wrote: “Doncaster North Services. First time I've seen fuel over £2 a litre,” along with a shocked face emoji.

It comes after services operator Moto announced it was slashing prices at motorway service stations.

Petrol prices in Doncaster are now more than £2 a litre. (Photo: Alex B Cann).

The RAC said it now costs £98 to fill the average car with petrol and £101.86 with diesel and has pleaded for the Chancellor to take action.

"With drivers facing such a dire situation on the forecourts, we badly need further intervention from the Chancellor," the group said in an online post.

Freight companies have reported that the cost of running one lorry is already up £20,000 on last year, leaving the haulage industry 'in crisis.'

Petrol prices set a new average record of 178.5p per litre this morning after soaring by 0.6p in just 24 hours. The cost of diesel also surged to an average price of 185.2p per litre in the largest weekly increase for both fuels since March.

Motorists have been warned that average fuel prices will hit £2 per litre this summer across all petrol stations.

The RAC made the prediction in the face of rising oil prices and the weakening of the pound versus the US dollar.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "With analysts predicting that oil will average 135 US dollars a barrel for the rest of this year, drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre, which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110.

"The oil price is rising due to increased demand for fuel across the world as China eases its Covid restrictions and America and Europe go into the peak summer driving season.

"All this combined with a weaker pound at 1.2 US dollars means wholesale fuel costs more for retailers to buy.

"The wholesale price of diesel is fast approaching 160p a litre which, when you add 7p retailer margin and 20% VAT, would take the pump price over the £2 mark.

"We strongly urge the Government to take drastic action to help soften the impact for drivers from these never-before-seen pump prices."

The Treasury cut fuel duty by 5p per litre in March.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: "Shock and awe is the only way to describe what has been happening at the pump during the half-term break.

"Little wonder that nearly half of drivers stayed at home for the Jubilee extended bank holiday.

"The forces behind the surge have been oil jumping back above 120 US dollars a barrel for the first time since late March, combined with petrol commodity prices being boosted by summer motoring demand."

Separate pump price figures from data firm Experian Catalist - which uses a different methodology to the Government - suggest the average cost of a litre of petrol on Monday was 178.5p, with diesel at 185.2p.

Doncaster Services at junction five of the M18 was among those chosen for the price cut, with the 15p reduction bringing Moto’s prices within 10p per litre of those charged by supermarket filling stations, according to the company.

Announcing the move earlier this year, chief executive Ken McMeikan urged other motorway forecourt operators to slash their pump prices.

He said: “Today marks a hugely important next step in improving fuel price transparency on the motorways and in helping motorists’ money go further.

“We want to move quickly to install the signage and reduce prices at our sites as fast as we can.

“We have worked tirelessly to show National Highways that the new signage is a very sensible measure that will allow us to reduce prices for motorists.