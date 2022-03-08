Doncaster fuel prices: where to find the cheapest petrol in Doncaster
With the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, motorists are seeing record-breaking prices at the petrol and diesel pumps.
Here is a current list of the fuel prices in Doncaster, from lowest to highest. All statistics have been taken from PetrolPrices.com’s fuel price map.
Living in Doncaster is expensive – much more so than it has been in recent years. It’s also been reported that two thirds of all households in Doncaster have poor energy efficiency ratings. Therefore, to help you save money, we’ve put this list together to see where you can be cost-effective with your travel.
Sainsbury’s Edenthorpe – 146.9p
Morrisons Doncaster – 148.7p
Jet Warmsworth Road (Balby Service Station) – 148.9p
Tesco Doncaster Edenthorpe – 148.9p
Esso Trafford Way (MFG Trafford Way) – 149.9p
Jet Cantley Lane (MFG Cantley) – 149.9p
Jet Wheatley Hall Road (MFG Harvest) – 149.9p
Essar Doncaster (MPK Doncaster Road) – 149.9p
Harvest Energy Doncaster (Denaby Service Station) – 149.9p
Morrisons Doncaster First Point – 150.7p
Asda Rossington Automat – 150.7p
Asda Doncaster Automat – 151.7p
Low Prices Always Church Way (Doncaster St. George’s Service Station) – 151.8p
Low Prices Always Edlington (New Edlington Service Station) – 151.8p
Shell Balby Road (Shell Doncaster) – 151.9p
Jet Balby Road – 151.9p
Tesco Doncaster Balby Extra – 151.9p
Esso Bawtry Road (Bessacarr Doncaster Express) – 153.9p
Esso York Road (Sun Inn Service Station) – 155.9p
Jet Church Street (Jet Intake 10) – 155.9p
Shell Bawtry Road (Shell Racecourse) – 157.9p
Shell Bentley Road (Bentley Service Station) – 158.9p
Texaco York Road (Royal Blue Service Station) – 160.9p