Frenchgate sold: What we know about takeover of Doncaster shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster’s popular Frenchgate shopping centre is in new hands today – after being snapped up in a huge deal by Sports Direct owners Frasers Group.

Frasers, which is run by Doncaster-born businessman Michael Murray, son of city Lazarus property magnate Mick Murray, has pledged to use the takeover as an opportunity to create a gigantic new Sports Direct store as well as bringing its other brands including USC, Game and Evans Cycles into the centre.

The announcement comes only a few months after bosses denied the centre was up for grabs and comes weeks after Frasers closed its House of Fraser outlet store in Doncaster city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So what do we know about the deal and what does it mean for Doncaster city centre?

Doncaster's Frenchgate centre is now under new ownership.

And the deal also means a potentially fresh future for the city’s historic Grand Theatre, which is attached to the side of the centre and is now set to come up for auction.

Here’s all we know so far about Frenchgate coming under new ownership

The centre has been snapped up by Sports Direct owner Frasers Group in a huge deal – with plans to introduce more of its brands into the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frasers, whose chief executive is Doncaster-born businessman Michael Murray, the son of Doncaster property and business magnate Mick Murray, who set up the all-conquering Doncaster-based Lazarus Properties, has snapped up the 770,000 sq ft shopping centre as it looks to grow its real estate portfolio.

The mall welcomes over 16 million customers a year, and houses retailers such as Next, H&M and TK Maxx.

Frasers said the deal provides an opportunity to more than triple the size of its Sports Direct shop to over 35,000sq ft and introduce more of its brands – USC, Game and Evans Cycles – into the centre.

Mr Murray said: “The acquisition of Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster further demonstrates the group’s commitment to investing into brick-and-mortar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Acquiring property in key trading locations to unlock new opportunities for our retail and leisure businesses, such as Sports Direct, Everlast Gyms, Frasers and Flannels, is a key priority.

“We are committed to re-inventing retail and injecting new life into high streets across the UK to bring the very best brands, environment, and experience to customers across the country.”

It comes as Frasers is thought to be in talks to buy the Princesshay shopping centre in Exeter, which is a joint venture between US-based asset manager, Nuveen and the Crown Estate.

Nuveen put its 50% share in the development earlier this year, with a reported price tag of £40m.

Who is Frasers Group CEO Michael Murray?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

34-year-old Mr Murray took over as CEO of the Frasers Group from his father in law, high profile UK businessman Mike Ashley in 2022 and has reshaped the company’s focus after taking over.

Mr Murray, married to Mr Ashley's eldest daughter Anna, said Mr Ashley, is still the majority shareholder in Frasers Group as is still very much involved in the business.

Michael set up an events company with pal Toby Mullins, 26, after they were students at Reading University. Their club nights, where tickets cost £5 and revellers down cheap booze proved popular in the Berkshire town.

In 2016, he was first hired as a consultant by the billionaire sports mogul, who formerly owned Newcastle United Football Club and given the job of managing the Sports Direct brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November last year, bosses at Frenchgate spoke out after suggestions the centre was up for sale emerged.

Bosses announced that rumours the site was up for lease were “old.”

Rail, freight, and logistics giants Freightliner took 8000 sq ft of office space over a 10-year lease, opening its Operational Training Academy.

Meanwhile, in April, House of Fraser, run by Frasers Group, confirmed the permanent closure of its Doncaster city centre store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store had previously been given a stay of execution, operating as an Outlet Store over the past few years, selling a wide array of items at discounted prices.

A spokesperson for Frasers Group commented “It is with regret that we announce House of Fraser Doncaster will be closing in spring.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication.

"Where possible, we are committed to finding new roles within the group for staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February 2020, the Baxtergate store was due to shut its doors for good but the company gave it a stay of execution, operating as a discount store.

In 2018, the store was one of dozens of House of Fraser outlets earmarked for closure after the firm ran into financial difficulties.

The chain was then taken over by retail magnate Mike Ashley and was given a reprieve with jobs and the store saved.

A number of House of Fraser branches were turned into high-end luxury goods stores called Frasers, including the branch in Sheffield’s Meadowhall.

But Doncaster was not among them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doncaster branch first became a House of Fraser discount outlet store in 2008 after trading as department store Binns for several decades.

The retail giant started life back in 1849 as a small drapery shop in Glasgow and during the 1970s rapidly expanded, buying drapers across Scotland, Ireland and England as well as other department stores and Army and Navy stores as well as iconic luxury store Harrods in 1959.

The Doncaster branch opened in the mid-70s on the site of the former Owen and Owen store.

Meanwhile, Doncaster’s historic Grand Theatre, which was under the ownership of Frenchgate, is now set to be auctioned off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Victorian theatre which has stood empty for almost 30 years has been put up for auction with no reserve price.

The building has fallen into disrepair since it closed in 1995 and earlier this year was added to the Theatres at Risk Register.

Auctioneer James Vandenbrook said despite the Grade II-listed building's condition several potential buyers had already come forward ahead of a bid deadline of 17 July.

He said he hoped finding new owners could be "the catalyst for a positive new future" for the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built in 1899, the theatre became a bingo hall in 1963, before shutting for good three decades later.

A long-running campaign to bring the property back into use as a performance venue commissioned a feasibility study in 2021.

But this found that urgent repair works would be needed before it could be re-opened, even with a greatly reduced audience capacity.