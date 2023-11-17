Frenchgate welcomes uptake of new office openings after concerns about end of lease

Frenchgate has announced it has welcomed the uptake of new offices opening in the city centre building after news that the site was up for lease was confirmed as old.

The Free Press was privy to a document, that is still available, offering the 880,000 centre up for lease.

A spokesman confirmed this had been the case but it was no longer on the market, despite more information coming to light about certain businesses planning on leaving in the new year – Frenchgate bosses also said this is not something they are aware of.

On a better note, the Doncaster shopping centre has seen a flurry of new tenants moving into commercial office space within the centre.

Freightliner’s new office space within Frenchgate.

Rail, freight, and logistics giants Freightliner have taken 8000 sq ft office space over a 10-year lease. Operating in the centre earlier this year, the opening of their new office will see the Operational Training Academy become based in Frenchgate creating an increase in footfall.

As part of their relocation, Freightliner has overhauled the previously unused space to create a modern dynamic space that is fit for a 21st-century workplace. A major feature is their high-tech training simulator which will be used to upskill drivers on the operation ETCS fitted locomotives, as well as less frequent railway events and applying classroom learning in a practical and safe environment.

Joining Freightliner as new tenants of Frenchgate office space is Prospect, the trade union that supports and represents 155,000 members in the science, engineering, technology, and other specialist sectors.

Prospect is taking over 400 sq ft of office space and will see 8 new members of staff work from the centre in their Yorkshire and North East regional office.

Completing the trio of new office signings are Doncaster City Council who have taken a one-year lease on meeting room space.

Ian Leech, marketing manager for Frenchgate said:

“It’s fantastic to welcome these new organisations to the centre.

“As a shopping centre, I think it’s easy for people to forget that we also have fantastic commercial office space as well as retail available at Frenchgate. Not only does it bring new life into the Centre, but increased footfall is fantastic for our retailers and is also for Doncaster city centre.”

Cara Cohen, Assistant Business Change Manager for Freightliner Group Ltd said:

“We’re very happy to open our new Operational Training Academy right here within Frenchgate.

“The centre is an iconic landmark within central Doncaster, has fantastic transport links being connected to the railway station and is ideally located for access to the M18 motorway. We look forward to using this space to connect with our north-based staff and the Doncaster community.”

Frenchgate is open to enquiries from any business looking to relocate into the Centre’s available commercial office space.