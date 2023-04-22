News you can trust since 1925
Foxi the rescue dog found after being missing for two weeks in Doncaster

Great news to bring you, Foxi the rescue dog which we reported as missing earlier this week has been found after two weeks in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 15:56 BST

Lisa Dean of Beautys Legacy Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare contacted the Free Press on Friday night yo say she wasthrilled to share the news.

She said: “This is Foxi being trapped this evening...we were asked for help yesterday on day 13 of her being missing... we received information regarding a sighting of Foxi yesterday, within an hour of putting out our appeal on Doncaster Freepress...thanks to a vigilant member of the public

“We put a food station down last night and an unset trap to desensitise her. Cameras showed she was constantly visiting so tonight I met Darcey at the location, we set the trap with a gravy trail and juicy chicken and sausages at the end of it and within 10 minutes of setting the trap she was safe.

Foxi has been foundFoxi has been found
Foxi has been found
"Thank you to Sarcey for springing into action with our trusty vulcan trap, so fast as soon as we asked, as it was very local to her.

“Tonight’s trapping has to be a record even for us Foxi will now be checked over in the safe hands of her rescue and remain in their care while she is assessed, and both Foxi and her adopters will have our full support going forward.

“Massive thank you to everyone involved.”

The Free Press would also like to thank everyone who helped in the search for Foxi. A happy ending!

Related topics:Lisa DeanDoncaster