Help to find Foxi the rescue dog who has been missing for nearly two weeks from her Doncaster home

Foxi is a nervous little Romanian rescue small chihuahua cross corgi dog.

She has lived with her adopters in Rossington for three years but on the morning of Saturday, April 8, she bolted out of the front door and has not been seen since.

There was a possible but unconfirmed sighting in the first 24 hours in Warmsworth but nothing since.

Have you seen Foxi?

Lisa Dean, of Beautys Legacy Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare charity, is helping in the search and said: “We have only just been asked for help so we really are making up for lost time.

“Foxi is neutered and microchipped.

"Do not attempt to call, approach, grab or chase her, if seen please ring 07866 026343 immediately.”