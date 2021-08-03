Four year old Doncaster girl taken to hospital after brand new park swing snapped as she sat on it

Darcy Head suffered concussion and a cut leg when she plunged to the ground after the seat snapped off a brand new swing at a Stainforth playground.

Her father Michael Head, 33 said Darcy was being comforted by her mum Rhiane today following the incident yesterday (Monday August 2).

He said: “She’s got concussion, she’s still got a lump on her head.

Four year old Darcy Head was taken to hospital with concussion after she hit her head when the swing snapped as she sat on it in a Stainforth park.

“She was in our bed last night and my wife Rhiane rang me this morning to tell me she was struggling to breathe through her nose.

“It’s been a nightmare.

“I went over to the new Stainforth Park, she was just on the swing and I was pushing her – not too high because she’s only four years old – and the welding snapped on the bar that was in between her legs.

"She fell down and banged her head on the pole which was on the top and then cut her legs on the seat which had dropped down. If that pole wasn’t there she would have been seriously injured.

"She was feeling sick and we had to carry her home as she was in so much pain.

We only live around the corner.

He said: “I have hardly slept because I have been been blaming myself because I was pushing her. But I wasn’t doing anything wrong.

“I’m not just complaining to make a claim or anything like that – it’s a joke. It could have caused serious injury to my daughter.”

Darcy was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary where the family were told she had suffered concussion and she has to see an ear nose and throat specialist next week to see if her lump has gone down.

Michael added; “Has this been signed off as safe?

“It’s not fenced off, there are no signs saying do not use. It needs to be shut down before someone else is injured. ”

It is understood Stainforth Town Council was holding an emergency meeting to discuss the situation at 11 am.