Doncaster playground destroyed by fire - it was deliberately set alight
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 6:33 am
On August 1, two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a playground on Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster at 7:35pm.
Matting had been deliberately set on fire.
The firefighters left the scene at 9:25pm.
On August 2, Adwick firefighters were called out to scrubland and trees on fire at 10:50pm on The Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster.
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.