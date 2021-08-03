Doncaster playground destroyed by fire - it was deliberately set alight

On August 1, two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a playground on Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster at 7:35pm.

Matting had been deliberately set on fire.

The firefighters left the scene at 9:25pm.

On August 2, Adwick firefighters were called out to scrubland and trees on fire at 10:50pm on The Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

The crew left the scene at 12:20am.Read more: Doncaster airport chief welcomes easing of amber list quarantine restrictions.