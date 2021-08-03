Doncaster playground destroyed by fire - it was deliberately set alight

The latest fires here in Doncaster including a playground that was set on fire deliberately.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 6:33 am

On August 1, two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a playground on Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster at 7:35pm.

Matting had been deliberately set on fire.

The firefighters left the scene at 9:25pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The playground was set on fire.

Read More

Read More
Art festival will breathe new life into Doncaster’s cultural community

On August 2, Adwick firefighters were called out to scrubland and trees on fire at 10:50pm on The Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

The crew left the scene at 12:20am.Read more: Doncaster airport chief welcomes easing of amber list quarantine restrictions.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

News you can trust since 1925
Edit AccountSign Out
Subscribe
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise