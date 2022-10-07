Four fire crews dealt with M18 lorry blaze near Doncaster

On arrival at 11.05pm, they found a lorry was accidentally on fire between junctions one and two southbound.

Four fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick stations attended and dealt with the incident.

They dealt with a lorry and wheelie bin fire

They returned to their stations at 1.25am.

The previousn evening (Wednesday, October 5), Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish on Thorne Road in Stainforth at 10.20pm.

The crew left the scene at 10.35pm.