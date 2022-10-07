News you can trust since 1925
Four fire crews dealt with M18 lorry blaze near Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to an incident on the M18 motorway late last night (Thursday, October 6).

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:22 pm - 1 min read

On arrival at 11.05pm, they found a lorry was accidentally on fire between junctions one and two southbound.

Four fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick stations attended and dealt with the incident.

They dealt with a lorry and wheelie bin fire

They returned to their stations at 1.25am.

The previousn evening (Wednesday, October 5), Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish on Thorne Road in Stainforth at 10.20pm.

The crew left the scene at 10.35pm.

