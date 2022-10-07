Four fire crews dealt with M18 lorry blaze near Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to an incident on the M18 motorway late last night (Thursday, October 6).
On arrival at 11.05pm, they found a lorry was accidentally on fire between junctions one and two southbound.
They returned to their stations at 1.25am.
The previousn evening (Wednesday, October 5), Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish on Thorne Road in Stainforth at 10.20pm.
The crew left the scene at 10.35pm.