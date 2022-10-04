News you can trust since 1925
Emergency services join forces to tackle huge blaze at Doncaster school

Emergency services joined forces to tackle a huge fire which took hold at a former Doncaster school last night.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:43 am - 1 min read

The incident took place at a derelict school at Leger Way in Intake and saw South Yorkshire Fire supported at the scene by South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Doncaster Council and other partner agencies for serveal hours.

At the height of the blaze there were six fire engines dealing with it, and people were advised to avoid the area.

The scene last night

Firefighters deal with the blaze
The fire ripped through the former school building