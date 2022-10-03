News you can trust since 1925
Watch: Dramatic Doncaster blaze footage captured on camera by drone

This is the momennt a dramatic Doncaster blaze was captured on camera by a drone.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:27 am
Fire crews were called to the building in Hunt Lane, Bentley at around 9.30pm last night after flames erupted in an outbuilding.

Drone pilot Jason Richards, who runs a YouTube channel, The Ground Below captured the moment flames and smoke poured into the sky near the busy A19 Bentley Road.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for further details of last night’s incident.

Footage shows flames tearing through the building in Bentley. (Photo: Jason Richards/The Ground Below)
