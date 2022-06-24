Four crews rushed to early morning fire after arsonists targeted a Doncaster property

A fire at a property in Hexthorpe needed four crews to deal with it in the early hours of this morning, Friday June 24.

Firefighters from Doncaster, Adwick and Edlington stations attended the deliberate blaze at 1.40am on Ramsden Road.

Thankfully there were no casualties at the incident and the crews returned to their stations at 3.20am.

Four crews were needed to tackle a blaze this morning

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate grassland fire at 9.25pm on Waggons Way, Stainforth.

A bin was deliberately set on fire at 9.35pm on Amersall Road, Scawthorper. Adwick firefighters attended.

