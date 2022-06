Reports have been received that the incident at Broadway, Dunscroft, could be an arson attack, one witness told the Free Press: “We saw epic amounts of smoke from Broadway.

"Rumours of the sound of whimpering dogs, and a dog kennel being at the centre of the fire.

"Unmarked police car arrived on scene, further raising probability of a criminal cause.”

Black smoke can be seen at the scene