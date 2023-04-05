Five ambulances race to scene of medical emergency in Doncaster street
Five ambulances raced to the scene of a medical emergency at an address in a Doncaster residential street.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed paramedics were sent to a property in Furnivall Road, Balby earlier today but have not released further details of the incident.
A spokesman said: “We have attended a medical incident at a private address in this area. No details can be provided for reasons of patient confidentiality.”
Residents reported numerous emergency vehicles at the scene, with five ambulances in attendance.