Five ambulances race to scene of medical emergency in Doncaster street

Five ambulances raced to the scene of a medical emergency at an address in a Doncaster residential street.

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed paramedics were sent to a property in Furnivall Road, Balby earlier today but have not released further details of the incident.

A spokesman said: “We have attended a medical incident at a private address in this area. No details can be provided for reasons of patient confidentiality.”

Residents reported numerous emergency vehicles at the scene, with five ambulances in attendance.

Five ambulances were reported at the house in Furnivall Road, Balby.Five ambulances were reported at the house in Furnivall Road, Balby.
