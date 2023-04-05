News you can trust since 1925
Police and emergency services at 'serious' major incident in Doncaster street this lunchtime

Police and emergency services are dealing with a ‘serious’ emergency incident in a Doncaster street this lunchtime.

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST

Eyewitnesses have reported a number of emergency vehicles and officers at the scene in Furnivall Road, Balby in the past hour or so.

One resident who contacted the Free Press, said: “It looks like something pretty serious has happened.

"There’s loads of emergency vehicles in the street and lots going off.”

Emergency services are at the scene in Furnivall Road.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.

