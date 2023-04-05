Police and emergency services at 'serious' major incident in Doncaster street this lunchtime
Police and emergency services are dealing with a ‘serious’ emergency incident in a Doncaster street this lunchtime.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST
Eyewitnesses have reported a number of emergency vehicles and officers at the scene in Furnivall Road, Balby in the past hour or so.
One resident who contacted the Free Press, said: “It looks like something pretty serious has happened.
"There’s loads of emergency vehicles in the street and lots going off.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.