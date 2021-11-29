Firefighters were called out to seven incidents with five believed deliberate

The first was in the early hours of Saturday when Dearne station was called to a deliberate car fire at 12.35am on Cliff View, Denaby Main.

A fire crew from Thorne attended an accidental fire involving a tumble dryer at 3.55pm on Durham Avenue, also on Saturday.

A single decker bus was also accidentally on fire at 7.30pm on Beckett Road in Wheatley. Two fire crews from Doncaster attended.

Arsonists were at it again

On Sunday, a car was deliberately set on fire at 2.10am on Stubbins Hill, Edlington. Edlington station attended.

Five fire crews from Adwick, Doncaster, Edlington and Lowedges stations were called out to a deliberate derelict building fire at 6.20pm on Lodge Road, Skellow.

The crews left the scene over four hours later.

Edlington firefighters were called to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.45pm on Sickleworks Close, Conisbrough.

Two vehicles were deliberately set on fire at 1.20am on Coronach Way, New Rossington.