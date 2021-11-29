Firefighters were called out to seven incidents with five believed deliberate
Arsonists struck five times over the weekend as firefighters attended seven incidents across Doncaster.
The first was in the early hours of Saturday when Dearne station was called to a deliberate car fire at 12.35am on Cliff View, Denaby Main.
A fire crew from Thorne attended an accidental fire involving a tumble dryer at 3.55pm on Durham Avenue, also on Saturday.
A single decker bus was also accidentally on fire at 7.30pm on Beckett Road in Wheatley. Two fire crews from Doncaster attended.
On Sunday, a car was deliberately set on fire at 2.10am on Stubbins Hill, Edlington. Edlington station attended.
Five fire crews from Adwick, Doncaster, Edlington and Lowedges stations were called out to a deliberate derelict building fire at 6.20pm on Lodge Road, Skellow.
The crews left the scene over four hours later.
Edlington firefighters were called to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.45pm on Sickleworks Close, Conisbrough.
Two vehicles were deliberately set on fire at 1.20am on Coronach Way, New Rossington.