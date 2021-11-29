Sixty properties affected by power cut in Doncaster this morning
A power cut was reported in the early hours of this morning (Monday, November 29).
Northern Powergrid said they were made aware of an unplanned power cut in DN6, east of Askern, at 6.25am, and 60 properties have been affected.
A spokesman said: “We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on.
"Our team is working to restore your power as quickly as possible.
“The power cut has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.”