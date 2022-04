The first was on Saturday and involved a car which was deliberately set on fire at 5.05am on High Street, Conisbrough. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident.

On the same day a shed and fence were accidentally set on fire at 12.10pm on Saffron Drive, Balby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters spent nearly 12 hours dealing with a moorland blaze

On Sunday, several fire crews attended a moorland fire at 9.55pm on Thorne Moors. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left at 8.10am.