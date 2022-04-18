The couple’s daughter has turned to Facebook to report the theft in the hope that the red Land Rover Discover will be found.

South Yorkshire Police has also been informed of the theft, which occurred in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster at around 11pm on April 10.

Emma Kitty Opheliac posted: “My mum’s car was stolen from the driveway only three months after we sadly lost her to dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft of a woman's car three months after her death from dementia has been reported to South Yorkshire Police

“This was a gift my dad bought her and they had the personalised reg Y15 KTY.

“The car is a red Land Rover Discovery.

“This car has such a high sentimental value to our family and we are desperate to get it back If anyone has any information at all, please reach out.

“My dad is devastated and I’m so disappointed that I’m having to share this.”