Doncaster man 'devastated' at theft of wife's car three months after her death
A Doncaster man has been left ‘devastated’ at the theft of his late wife’s car just three months after her death.
The couple’s daughter has turned to Facebook to report the theft in the hope that the red Land Rover Discover will be found.
South Yorkshire Police has also been informed of the theft, which occurred in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster at around 11pm on April 10.
Emma Kitty Opheliac posted: “My mum’s car was stolen from the driveway only three months after we sadly lost her to dementia.
“This was a gift my dad bought her and they had the personalised reg Y15 KTY.
“The car is a red Land Rover Discovery.
“This car has such a high sentimental value to our family and we are desperate to get it back If anyone has any information at all, please reach out.
“My dad is devastated and I’m so disappointed that I’m having to share this.”
Call police on 101.