Firefighters rushed to scene of a caravan ablaze in Doncaster
A caravan was accidentally on fire at 7.55pm on Atterby Drive in Rossington last night (Thursday, February 10).
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:53 am
Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident and returned to the station at 9.40pm.
Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 8.35pm on York Road, Dunscroft.
Thorne also attended a deliberate wheelie bin at 12.35am on New Park Estate, Stainforth.
Edlington firefighters were called out to a skip which had been deliberately set on fire at 2am on Princes Crescent, Edlington.