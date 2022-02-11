Firefighters rushed to scene of a caravan ablaze in Doncaster

A caravan was accidentally on fire at 7.55pm on Atterby Drive in Rossington last night (Thursday, February 10).

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:53 am

Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident and returned to the station at 9.40pm.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 8.35pm on York Road, Dunscroft.

Two more deliberate fires started in Doncaster overnight

There were four incidents overnight

Thorne also attended a deliberate wheelie bin at 12.35am on New Park Estate, Stainforth.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a skip which had been deliberately set on fire at 2am on Princes Crescent, Edlington.

