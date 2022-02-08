Two more deliberate fires started in Doncaster overnight
Firefighters had to attend two incidents overnight (Monday to Tuesday, February 7-8), which are both believed to have been started on purpose.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:48 am
The first saw Adwick firefighters being called out to a deliberate fire involving wood and tree branches at 8.10pm on Red House Lane in Doncaster.
The crew left the scene at returned to the station at 8.25pm.
Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate rubbish on Kirton Lane in Stainforth at 8.20pm. The crew came away at 8.35pm.