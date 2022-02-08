Two more deliberate fires started in Doncaster overnight

Firefighters had to attend two incidents overnight (Monday to Tuesday, February 7-8), which are both believed to have been started on purpose.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 10:48 am

The first saw Adwick firefighters being called out to a deliberate fire involving wood and tree branches at 8.10pm on Red House Lane in Doncaster.

Read More

Read More
Firefighters called out to deal with two deliberate fires in Doncaster

The crew left the scene at returned to the station at 8.25pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

More deliberate fires last night

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate rubbish on Kirton Lane in Stainforth at 8.20pm. The crew came away at 8.35pm.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.